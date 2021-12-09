Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Market close: Investors take a breather as eyes turn to US inflation rate

4 minutes to read
Fonterra Shareholders' Fund rose 10c or 2.78 per cent to $3.70. Today, farmer shareholders voted in favour of a new capital structure. Photo / NZME

Fonterra Shareholders' Fund rose 10c or 2.78 per cent to $3.70. Today, farmer shareholders voted in favour of a new capital structure. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald
By Graham Skellern

The New Zealand sharemarket lost the fire in its belly as it keeps an eye on the latest United States inflation rate that could cause the Federal Reserve to make a sudden turn on economic

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.