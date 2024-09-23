Asia stocks hold steady as more rate cuts loom

Asian stocks are steady ahead of central bank meetings widely expected to deliver two more rate cuts and key US inflation figures that should flash a green light for more easing there.
A holiday in Japan on Monday made for thin trading and MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed, after bouncing 2.7% last week.
Japan’s Nikkei was shut but futures were trading at 38,300 compared to a cash close of 37,723. The index rallied 3.1% last week as the yen eased from its highs and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) signalled it was in no rush to tighten policy further.
S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures were both up 0.1%. The S&P is up 0.8% so far in September, historically the weakest month for stocks, and has gained 19% year-to-date to reach all-time highs.
More than 20 billion shares changed hands on US exchanges on Friday, the busiest session since January 2021.
Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Sunday proposed a three-month stopgap funding bill but now it has to go to a vote.
In currency markets, the US dollar edged up to 143.95 yen, having bounced 2.2% last week from a 139.58 low. The euro gained almost 3% last week to reach 160.71 yen, while holding firm on the dollar at $1.1163.
Japan’s LDP, which has a parliamentary majority, will elect a new leader on September 27, with the winner to replace outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
The US rate cut combined with lower bond yields helped keep gold up at US$2620 an ounce, just off an all-time peak of US$2625.
Net long positions in Comex gold futures hit their highest level in four years last week, suggesting some risk of a pullback in the near term.
Oil prices were steady, having rallied around 4% last week on hopes lower borrowing costs would support global economic growth and demand.