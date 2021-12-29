Voyager 2021 media awards
Summer questions: Monday's Jaimee Lupton on how to sell shampoo in a Covid 19 world

5 minutes to read
Jaimee Lupton, co-founder of MONDAY haircare, says the company has still managed to sell 7 million bottles of product despite Covid-19 and shipping delays. Photo/supplied

Jane Phare
By
Jane Phare

Reporter

Jaimee Lupton, co-Founder of MONDAY haircare, with Zuru's Nick Mowbray, talks about launching into four new markets and selling 7 million bottles of product in spite of Covid-19.

Q: How would you describe 2021 for

