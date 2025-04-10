The Microsoft founder insists he doesn’t want to hand over his billions to his three grown-up children. Photo / Getty Images

Bill Gates’ kids will inherit “less than 1%” of his fortune because he doesn’t want to create a family “dynasty”.

The Microsoft founder has long insisted he doesn’t want to hand over his billions to his three grown-up children - Jennifer, Rory, and Phoebe - and has no plans for them to ever take over his company. And he’s now revealed they will receive a tiny fraction of his net worth.

During an appearance on the Figuring Out With Raj Shamani podcast, Bill, 69, explained: “My kids got a great upbringing and education, but less than 1% of the total wealth because I decided it wouldn’t be a favour to them”.

“It’s not a dynasty. I’m not asking them to run Microsoft. I want to give them a chance to have their own earnings and success. You know, be significant and not overshadowed by the incredible luck and good fortune I had.

“Different families see that differently. I think the people who’ve made fortunes from technology are less dynastic … they’ll even take their capital and give a lot of that away.”