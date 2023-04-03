Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have a very strict plan for their eye-watering combined fortune. Photo / Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ stunning decision to block their two children from inheriting a slice of their estimated $421 million fortune is going viral as the “nepo baby” debate continues to swirl.

The A-list couple – who first met as co-stars on the set of That ‘70s Show – married in July 2015 and now have two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6.

Kutcher first revealed he and his wife’s unconventional plan for their kids during an interview more than five years ago, but it’s once again resurfaced after being reposted to popular Twitter account, Pop Tingz, which has since attracted more than 120,000 likes and thousands of retweets.

It comes amid swirling debate around the fairness of the “nepo baby” trends in the entertainment and fashion industry – which refers to the offspring of someone famous or influential who has benefited from their family’s connections.

And it’s clear the Kutcher/Kunis kids won’t be able to classify themselves as such.

In 2018, Kutcher appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and declared that he and his wife would not set up trust funds for their kids.

“My kids are living a really privileged life, and they don’t even know it,” the actor said.

“And they’ll never know it because this is the only one that they’ll know.

“I’m not setting up a trust for them. We’ll end up giving our money away to charity and to various things.”

In the original interview, the 45-year-old went on to explain that while he would consider investing in his children’s potential business plans in the years to come, he refused to hand them piles of cash for no reason.

“If my kids want to start a business, and they have a good business plan, I’ll invest in it. But they’re not getting trusts,” he said.

“So, hopefully, they’ll be motivated to have what they had or some version of what they had.”

Kutcher has an estimated net worth of $US200 million (NZ$318 million) thanks to his successful acting career, as well as his investment in a number of tech start-ups via his venture capital firm A-Grade Investments.

Meanwhile, Kunis has a reported net worth of $US65 million (NZ$103 million).

The couple plan to leave the bulk of their wealth to several charitable organisations.

Kutcher’s announcement about the family’s inheritance plan came a year after Kunis revealed their strict policy on gift giving.

In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she explained they had introduced a “no presents for the kids” rule at Christmas.

“The kid [Wyatt] no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff,” she said.

“We’d like to take a charitable donation like to a children’s hospital, whatever you want.”