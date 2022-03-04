'Proud Ukrainian' Mila Kunis and hubby Ashton Kutcher pledge $3m to Ukraine crisis

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. Photo / Getty Images

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have launched a GoFundMe page to support Ukraine following Russia's invasion, and they have vowed to match up to US$3 million in donations.

The 38-year-old actress - who was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, but moved to the US as a child - admitted she is a "proud Ukrainian" and has hit out at the "unjust attack" on her home country.

Mila wrote on the page: "Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is

starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to US$3 million dollars.

"While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away.

"Through GoFundMe.org, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts. The fund will benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.org, two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.

"Flexport.org is organising shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova.

"Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

"We need your support to help Ukrainians. As a community, we are aiming to raise US$30 million dollars. Every donation, no matter the size, will make a difference in the lives of those affected. Please join us today by donating and sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and communities. We stand with Ukraine."

The married couple also shared a video via 44-year-old Ashton's Instagram, in which Mila admitted she is a "proud American" after moving to the country in 1991, but said "today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian".

Ashton added: "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

The page has already raised more than US$3 million at the time of writing, largely thanks to a US$2.5 million donation made by the Ron Conway Family.

More than one million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an invasion last week.