She used to be one of the richest singers in the world, but all of that changed in 2008. Photo / AP

After being catapulted into fame in 1992 with a stint on The Micky Mouse Club, Britney Spears became one of the most famous pop stars of all time.

In 1999 she released her best-selling album Baby One More Time and by 2002 she had become a worldwide sensation making a record US$40 million (NZ$64.9m) from touring and album sales alone. Unfortunately, things in her private life took a turn and Spears’ mental health deteriorated before the public eye.

In 2008 she entered a conservatorship with her father, Jamie Spears following a public mental health crisis, and an insider told the New Yorker that she had only “a few million dollars” to her name.

Reports claimed that number changed dramatically throughout the 13-year court-ordered arrangement, but her recent – and expensive – battle to dissolve the conservatorship has taken a toll on her finances.

Now, with news that her ex-husband Kevin Federline wants to move their two sons — Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 — to Hawaii with fans speculating it’s because of the state’s extended child support laws, it begs the question, how much has she earned and what is the pop icon actually worth?

Early days:

Britney Spears performs at the 2001 MTV VMAs. Photo / Getty Images

Britney was the woman of the moment in the early 2000s. She sold out tours, had record album sales and by 2002 Forbes estimated her net worth to be $40 million ($64.9m), naming her the world’s most powerful celebrity.

By mid-2001, she had embarked on two tours with both resulting in massive sales but the real money maker came with her 2002 tour, Dream Within a Dream. It was in support of her third studio album, Britney and included many show-stopping stunts and extravagant special effects. Overall, the tour saw the popstar gross $56.8 million ($92.2m)

Later, in 2004 she embarked on The Onyx Hotel Tour - her fourth tour and celebration of her album, In The Zone. The tour was a slow burner with reports seeing many fans buy tickets last minute, however, she still had star power and it resulted in the singer selling out multiple dates and earning between $150,000 ($243,637) and $170,000 ($276,121) each night in tour merchandise alone. Overall, the tour grossed $34 million ($55.2m).

Her income continued to rise over the years with some reports suggesting she was worth over $200 million ($324m) during her peak fame but by 2008, Britney was fighting a new battle.

Public breakdown and conservatorship:

Britney Spears made front pages all around the world with her public breakdown where she attacked a paparazzi's car with an umbrella. Photo / Getty Images

Britney had been subject to media scrutiny for many years with the head of it coming in 2008 following her separation from her then-husband, Kevin Federline.

Amid rumours of post-natal depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety, one erratic outburst - perhaps the most infamous - saw the Toxic singer shave her head and attack paparazzi with an umbrella. Rolling Stone also reported at the time this was not her first breakdown and she had previously stayed up for 48 hours straight with fears that her mobile phone charger was taping her thoughts.

After the breakdown, Spears was placed in a court-ordered conservatorship in 2008 under her father, Jamie. It reportedly didn’t fare well for her net worth with New York Times reporting that Jamie paid himself a salary of approximately $16,000 ($25,987) per month - as well as an additional $2000 ($3248) a month for office space. The report claimed he also received a percentage of Britney’s deals. Including 1.5 percent of her 2011 Piece of Me residency in Vegas. Britney herself reportedly only saw a $2000-a-week allowance during this time.

Despite reports that Britney had only a few million to her name in 2008, following her placement in a conservatorship and rehab stunts, her career net worth rose during her time in the 13-year-long court-ordered arrangement.

Her work portfolio saw her engage in a range of high-paying gigs and the first of them came in 2009 when she embarked on yet another world tour, The Circus Starring Britney Spears. Dubbed the comeback tour, it became her largest grossing earning $131 million ($212.7m) dollars.

In the years following the popstar would go on to release four albums, and judge a season of The X Factor, with reports claiming she was paid $15 million (24.3m) for the stint alongside Simon Cowell.

From 2013 to 2017 she also partook in a Las Vegas residency with The New Yorker reporting the contract saw her earn $300,000 ($487,274) per night and an additional $35 million ($56.8m) when the deal was extended. Overall, Caesars Entertainment reported the residency grossed $137.7 million ($223.6m).

She released her last album in 2016 and completed her last tour in 2018 before deciding to fight the conservatorship.

#FreeBritney

Fans and supporters of pop star Britney Spears protesting her conservatorship. Photo / AP

In 2020, Britney started making noise about breaking free from her conservatorship and her dedicated fans rallied. They created the #FreeBritney movement, a social media group whose intentions were to “free” Britney from the conservatorship and posted updates from the court case instigated by the star.

But it was no easy battle - nor a cheap one. During the legal fight, The New Yorker reported she had to cover her former lawyer Sam Ingham’s annual salary of $520,000 ($844,608), while her own living expenses in 2019 were $438,360 ($712,004).

In 2021 it was announced the star had won her battle against her father and the conservatorship would be dissolved however it was revealed by the court, Britney’s net worth sits at $60 million ($97.4m) despite her much larger massive money-making ventures over the 13 years.

As a result, her new lawyer Mathew Rosengart vowed to pursue an investigation of Jamie Spears’ role in the conservatorship. He said he and his team have found mismanagement of Britney’s finances and suggested she could pursue further legal action.

Child support payments

Britney and her ex-husband Federline, 45, were married from October 2004 to July 2007 and welcomed their first son Sean on 14 September 2005 and Jayden one year later on 12 September 2006.

Following their split in 2007, the couple agreed to a 50/50 shared custody arrangement with TMZ reporting the popstar paid Federline $20,000 ($32,484) a month in child support as well as tuition fees, school costs and funds for extracurricular activities, but he demanded an increase in May 2018. The former couple came to a new agreement but the terms were not revealed to the public.

By 2019, yet another change to the custody agreement was made which saw Federline take custody of the 12 and 13-year-old boys for 70 per cent of the time, while Britney would have custody the remaining 30 per cent of the time. A source told the news outlet that the decision came down to Britney’s compromised mental health and in the years following the singer has rarely seen her sons. Neither of them attended her wedding to Sam Asghari last year.

It’s not clear if Federline received more child support as a result of the increased care time.

There has been rarely any news of the former couple’s custody agreement up until earlier this month when Federline’s plans to relocate to Hawaii were revealed. Page Six reported the move has resulted in fans speculating it’s a money-making scheme as unlike in most American states where child support is ordered for children up to the age of 18, in Hawaii it’s ordered for children to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either an accredited college or university or a vocational or trade school.

Despite the theories, Britney’s attorney, Rosengart, revealed days after the news broke that the pop star would “not interfere with and consents to” her ex-husband and her now 16 and 17-year-old sons moving to Hawaii.

If the relocation occurs, Britney could be liable to pay child support for a further seven years.

What will her children inherit?

Britney Spears with sons, Jayden and Sean. Photo / Supplied

In 2017, Britney reportedly drafted a new will with the intention of protecting and benefitting her sons, Sean and Jayden.

At the time, the will - which was first drafted before the birth of her sons - ruled they would inherit her entire estate if she passes away and her requested alterations didn’t change that but they did intend to change the way it would happen.

TMZ reported Britney didn’t think it was a good idea for them to receive a lump sum which at the time was thought to be over $100 million ($162.4m). Instead, the popstar wanted to create a trust, which would mean her two boys wouldn’t get the entire estate - which according to Forbes is worth $60 million ($97.4m) - until they turn 35.

The news outlet reported at the time that Britney’s request stated that the boys would receive three instalments of her estate if she passes away before they are 35. It was understood she wanted them to receive instalments when they are 18, or 25 and then again when they reach 35.

However, since the request in 2017, Britney has gone on to fall out with her children. Her youngest son, Jayden openly discussed his relationship with his mother during an interview with ITV last year with the then 15-year-old describing his father’s home as a “safe place” where he can “process” the “emotional trauma” he says he has endured. He also revealed that at this time in his life he does want to reunite with his mother.

Britney also married Asghari in June last year and it is unclear whether she changed her will to leave him some or all of her estate if she passes away.



























