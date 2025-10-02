Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle
Updated

8 easy ‘fakeaways’ that are better than ordering in

Nikki Birrell
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Look familiar? But this one's made at home. Photo / Tamara West

Look familiar? But this one's made at home. Photo / Tamara West

Takeaway night is a Kiwi ritual – pizza boxes on the bench, fish and chips on the couch, burgers in the car on the way home. But when a family meal can top $60, it’s a habit that bites. The good news? With a few shortcuts,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save