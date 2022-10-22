Silver Fern Farms' beef, venison and rātā honey burgers. Photo / Supplied

Barbecue season is most definitely here. Here are three delicious options for the carnivores, the herbivores and the flexitarians.

For the carnivores

Silver Fern has a new flavour for your summer burgers - grass-fed beef, with venison, plus rātā honey. No additives, preservatives or any nasties, these are big burgers (125g that are 95 per cent pure premium meat). With the honey content, these will caramelise beautifully – cook them lower and slower than you normally would, then increase the heat in the last two minutes. Voila. $15 for a four-pack, in supermarkets nationwide.

For the flexitarians

Green Meadows Beef is a family-owned business – a farm that raises Angus beef and an online store to sell it directly to customers. They've teamed up with chef Michael Van de Elzen to create a range of burgers that combine their high-quality Angus with grains and veges – making them better for you and better for the planet. Try beef and beetroot, beef and capsicum or beef and kimchi – each has half a cup of veges per pack, plus grains such as quinoa and chia. $12.50 for a four-pack, from greenmeadowsbeef.co.nz

Michael Van de Elzen with his new Green Meadows Beef burgers. Photo / Supplied

For the vegetarians

Interested in a meaty burger that features no meat at all? Plan*t's Smoky Chipotle burgers are smoky as promised, with just a touch of heat, and will cook up perfectly juicy for your burger. Vegan cheese and mayo optional... $8 for a two-pack, in supermarkets.