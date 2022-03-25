Meat lovers pizza

Firstly make the dough. Combine the yeast and sugar then sprinkle over the water. Leave to rest for 10 minutes in a warm place until frothy.

Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle. Add the oil to the yeast then pour into the flour, combining well to form the dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl and pop in a warm place for an hour or until it has doubled in size.

Preheat oven to 220C.

Knock back the dough and divide into five pieces. On a lightly floured bench, roll each into a rough 20cm circle. Place them on two baking trays.

Spread each base with tomato paste, sprinkle over the cheese and top with chorizo, ham and salami. Sprinkle over the olives, season and place into the hot oven for 15 minutes until crispy and golden.