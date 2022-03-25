Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Recipes

Meat lovers pizza

Makes: 5 mini pizzas
Angela Casley
By
Angela Casley

Food writer for Viva

You can create any shape of pizza and finish with a variety of toppings. These are perfect for summer outdoor entertaining. If you double the dough, you can wrap and place extra portions in the freezer ready for the next occasion.

Bases

3 tspActive yeast
1 tspSugar
1 cupWarm water
400 gPlain flour
1 tspSalt
2 TbspOlive oil

Topping

½ cupTomato paste
1 cupGrated mozzarella
1Chorizo sausage, sliced thinly
200 gHam, chopped into pieces (Main)
100 gSliced salami
½ cupOlives, mixed
1 pinchChopped parsley, to garnish

Directions

  1. Firstly make the dough. Combine the yeast and sugar then sprinkle over the water. Leave to rest for 10 minutes in a warm place until frothy.
  2. Place the flour and salt in a large bowl. Make a well in the middle. Add the oil to the yeast then pour into the flour, combining well to form the dough. Knead on a lightly floured bench for 5 minutes. Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl and pop in a warm place for an hour or until it has doubled in size.
  3. Preheat oven to 220C.
  4. Knock back the dough and divide into five pieces. On a lightly floured bench, roll each into a rough 20cm circle. Place them on two baking trays.
  5. Spread each base with tomato paste, sprinkle over the cheese and top with chorizo, ham and salami. Sprinkle over the olives, season and place into the hot oven for 15 minutes until crispy and golden.
  6. Serve hot with a sprinkle of parsley.

More party bites from Angela

Collections you may like

Tomato recipes
Eatwell

Tomato recipes

Quick Read

Got tomatoes piling up? Get through the glut with our collection of tomato recipes

Recipes supplied by