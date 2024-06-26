Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Te Karaka community evacuates as Waipaoa River rises

Gisborne Herald
By Matai O'Connor, Kaupapa Māori reporter
2 mins to read
The Waipaoa River this morning at the Rangatira Road bridge in Te Karaka.

The Waipaoa River this morning at the Rangatira Road bridge in Te Karaka.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

The Te Karaka community is working together to make sure everyone is safe after the local river rose during flooding, says Māhaki Tiaki Tangata member Pimia Wehi.

Overnight the Waipaoa River levels reached 7.5m at the Kanakanaia Bridge which caused the iwi-led response team to put the call out to the Te Karaka community to self-evacuate to Te Poho-O-Rawiri Marae or family and friends’ places in Gisborne.

“It’s been a bit of a dicey night. The rivers kept rising more and more,” Wehi said.

About 90 people had managed to safely evacuate to Gisborne and others still in Te Karaka were recommended to go to Te Karaka Area School which was prepared to take in people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Māhaki Tiaki Tangata has been on-site since 9.30pm last night monitoring river levels and communicating to the community and wider public what is going on.

A truck going through flood waters on the road to Te Karaka.
A truck going through flood waters on the road to Te Karaka.

This morning the team and those at the school gathered to share prayer and love with their whānau.

“We are encouraging people to come here and be together.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Wehi said they were wanting to get the roads closed to Te Karaka so that people did not come sightseeing.

“The main concern is ensuring all our whānau and community are safe,” she said.

Te Karaka local Issachar Te Pairi has posted on the Te Karaka township Facebook page letting people know there is space on their land for animals and people if needed.

“Our whare and paddocks are open to anyone needing space for themselves or animals.

“Over night was pretty hard with wind and rain. I saw the river breach at 4.30am,” Te Pairi said.

Some of the “cuzzies” horses were in his paddock while some other whānau took their animals up to Cranswick Hill.

Overall he was feeling good, he said.

“We have a hui to attend soon in case the rain picks up and we need to plan ahead.”

The local G.A.S. station shop was open from 9.30am-11am for residents to get supplies they needed.

The NZ Defence Force, Police and Fire and Emergency are also at the Te Karaka Area School to support the community.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

More updates will be shared on the Māhaki Tiaki Tangata Facebook Page.

Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.


Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand