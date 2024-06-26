Māhaki Tiaki Tangata has been on-site since 9.30pm last night monitoring river levels and communicating to the community and wider public what is going on.

A truck going through flood waters on the road to Te Karaka.

This morning the team and those at the school gathered to share prayer and love with their whānau.

“We are encouraging people to come here and be together.”

Wehi said they were wanting to get the roads closed to Te Karaka so that people did not come sightseeing.

“The main concern is ensuring all our whānau and community are safe,” she said.

Te Karaka local Issachar Te Pairi has posted on the Te Karaka township Facebook page letting people know there is space on their land for animals and people if needed.

“Our whare and paddocks are open to anyone needing space for themselves or animals.

“Over night was pretty hard with wind and rain. I saw the river breach at 4.30am,” Te Pairi said.

Some of the “cuzzies” horses were in his paddock while some other whānau took their animals up to Cranswick Hill.

Overall he was feeling good, he said.

“We have a hui to attend soon in case the rain picks up and we need to plan ahead.”

The local G.A.S. station shop was open from 9.30am-11am for residents to get supplies they needed.

The NZ Defence Force, Police and Fire and Emergency are also at the Te Karaka Area School to support the community.

More updates will be shared on the Māhaki Tiaki Tangata Facebook Page.

