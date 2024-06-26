The Waipaoa River this morning at the Rangatira Road bridge in Te Karaka.
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air
The Te Karaka community is working together to make sure everyone is safe after the local river rose during flooding, says MāhakiTiaki Tangata member Pimia Wehi.
Overnight the Waipaoa River levels reached 7.5m at the Kanakanaia Bridge which caused the iwi-led response team to put the call out to the Te Karaka community to self-evacuate to Te Poho-O-Rawiri Marae or family and friends’ places in Gisborne.
“It’s been a bit of a dicey night. The rivers kept rising more and more,” Wehi said.
About 90 people had managed to safely evacuate to Gisborne and others still in Te Karaka were recommended to go to Te Karaka Area School which was prepared to take in people.