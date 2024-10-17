Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s waka taua, Te Kawau, at the America's Cup in Barcelona. Photo / Emirates Team New Zealand / Facebook

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei’s waka taua, Te Kawau, is proving a show stopper at the America’s Cup in Barcelona, wowing crowds and bringing Team New Zealand to tears.

“Emirates Team New Zealand crew have been in tears at dock out. In tears when we did mihi to Te Kawau. In tears when they see our kapa perform,” Graham Tipene (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) told Te Ao Māori News today from Spain.

“That says they miss home and the point of difference we as Aotearoa have in this competition.”

Launched at Ōkahu Bay in June and transported to Spain in August, Te Kawau is providing the Kiwi crew with a guard of honour for each day’s racing, leading Team New Zealand out of the harbour to meet the challenge of Great Britain’s Ineos Britannia.

“The international crowd is in awe of how we are here to support Emirates Team New Zealand in a very Māori way,” says Tipene, the waka’s coordinator.