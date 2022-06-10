Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Kahu

Saving Aotearoa: Games developer Maru Nihoniho unleashes Guardian Māia

5 minutes to read
Maru Nihoniho, founder of game design and development company Metia Interactive. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Maru Nihoniho, founder of game design and development company Metia Interactive. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer - Canvas magazine

THE VIEW FROM MY WINDOW
Global games developer Maru Nihoniho's wahine toa Guardian Māia is the hero Aotearoa has been waiting for

"Girls don't play games." That's what people say, but it's not the world I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.