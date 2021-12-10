Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The view from my window: Kentaro Yamada

5 minutes to read
Kentaro Yamada. Photo / Michael Craig

Kentaro Yamada. Photo / Michael Craig

Joanna Wane
By
Joanna Wane

Feature writer, Canvas magazine

London-based artist and perfume designer Kentaro Yamada has returned to his family home in Auckland to farewell his father.

In Japan, people traditionally follow Buddhist ceremonies when someone dies. Because we were living in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.