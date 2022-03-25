Amber Richards, wearing a brooch made by jeweller Anna Wallis. "It's my dog Dusty and my set team had it made to accompany me on my journey to the Oscars." Photo / Supplied

Amber Richards (Ngāpuhi) has been nominated for Best Achievement in Production Design for The Power of the Dog, alongside fellow New Zealander Grant Major. Canvas asked her what it was like in LA right now, in the build-up to the awards.

Right now, I'm staying at the SLS Hotel in Beverley Hills: it's a boutique hotel, and I think it was designed by Philippe Starck. It was "the place to be" 10 years ago, and I can't complain. My room is dark and warm, the perfect hotel room.

I've gone up in the world. I was looking directly at a blank wall, but I've been moved upstairs and now I can see the top of palm trees, a glimpse of the pool deck. It's very Los Angeles.

I've been up since 5am. Earlier I explored this massive antiques market at Long Beach and purchased a kilim-style rug, in a black and white houndstooth. It's quite unusual and I'll use it at home.

After this I'll lounge on the pool deck. It's amazing for people-watching. There is so much money in this place and absolutely anything goes here. It's endlessly fascinating. The style here is so different from New Zealand, all the clothes are a lot smaller and it's a lot more risque, but in a really cool way.

My first meeting with Jane Campion was quite intimidating. I had worked with [production designer] Grant Major before, and felt extremely surprised and lucky when he asked if I wanted the job of set decorator. But I had to be interviewed by Jane first, because she is very particular about who she works with.

She asked me about some of my previous work, and I told her I'd worked on Mulan. She said: "I don't watch fantasy."

But we talked further and I ended up getting the job. She is really collaborative and has very firm ideas around how she would like the film to look.

Netflix have paid for everything on this trip, and they told me I would be doing a lot of promo, so I've been among it all. Jane has been away at the Bafta Awards, so I have been going to all the women's luncheons. There was a very hardcore event a few days ago sponsored by a whiskey company. They were serving very full-on whiskey cocktails at 11.30 in the morning. It was very strong for that time of day.

It's been very challenging as I don't like to be the centre of attention. There have been highs and lows. About a week into the trip - I've been here for two weeks - I started to grow very tired of socialising with strangers and being away from my support network. But I spent time catching up [virtually] with people back in New Zealand and I feel better now.

Plus, I have three friends and colleagues arriving tomorrow - I probably won't get to experience the Academy Awards again, so I cheekily asked for three extra tickets.

Before I went, I had the opportunity to visit fashion labels like Zambesi and Kate Sylvester, for clothes to take with me. They were incredibly generous - I have a whole wardrobe full of dresses. I have also had the opportunity to wear some high heels I bought in Italy a few years ago, by Chie Mihara. They are a kind of 1950s style and I've worn them everywhere since I've been here.

I never, ever thought that I would be nominated for an Academy Award. My career was never really planned, but my dad worked in film, so there was that connection. As a kid I would spend hours rummaging through Antiques Alley on Dominion Rd. The place was full to overflowing and it still is. But you're not as likely to get crushed by a pile of plates.

When I was about 12, I'd go out and rummage through inorganic collections, looking for interesting things. One day I brought a sink home! It ended up at my grandma's place.

When I was a bit older I did a film and television course at Avalon Studios and tried everything, but always gravitated to the art department.

I got to explore many amazing collections when sourcing props and clothes for The Power of the Dog. There is a woman called Lois Stephens who owns a shop called Ha'penny in Dunedin. I've worked with her over the years and she collects textiles and dresses. I visited her house and she had an amazing double wardrobe, which we bought off her… but it doesn't really appear in the film.

But when I was there I also spotted a beautiful gold dress and convinced Lois to sell it to us. It was used in the scene when Rose attends the governor's dinner, and it looked amazing on Kirsten [Dunst].

Clothes like this have been collected and they are treasured. People can be very particular about how they are used and it can be hard for people to say goodbye to them, so it can be quite a process.

I feel immensely proud to be a woman, to be Māori, and to represent our beautiful country. Our film industry is so tiny compared with over here but we are so incredibly good at what we do.

And no, I haven't written my speech yet. Have you seen the competition?

As told to Joanna Mathers