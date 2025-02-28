Auckland Police officer Vincent Kahui jumped in full uniform at the Manu World Championships qualifiers last week in the Viaduct Harbour.

While it is a beloved pastime for many Kiwis – bombing royalty is now emerging.

On Saturday, mothers are battling daughters, brothers take on twin sisters and mates are against mates to see who will be the best across the eight grand final divisions.

The contenders

This grand final is set for an unmissable showdown as defending champion Fa’atupuinati “Mamma” Berking, 19, is competing against a strong field, which includes her mother, Honani (Nunz) Berking.

The dynamic manu duo made waves at the Māngere Qualifier, where “Mamma”, the 2024 teenage reigning Adult Female champion secured her spot early and Nunz failed to qualify.

Reigning Manu champion Fa’atupuinati “Mamma” Berking

Undeterred, last weekend Nunz competed at the Auckland Qualifier, where she clinched a last-minute spot in the grand final – with her daughter cheering her on.

Nunz, a former lifeguard worked at the Māngere pools, where she taught her daughter how to manu.

Now, those lessons will be put to the ultimate test as they go head-to-head in front of a vocal home crowd.

“This is the first time we are in the same competition,” Mamma told the Herald.

“It has created a bit of rivalry between me and mum and I think most of the family are supporting me.

“But once we get back home it is back to normal mum and daughter things.”

The pair have been training for the finals on weekends and Mamma is a good chance to defend her title, but with her mum’s never-say-die attitude, anything is possible.

Also qualifying from the Māngere event are Ariki Pihema,11, who came second in Kids Male last year, and Cheyenne Freeman, 16, who came third in Youth Female. Māngere is considered by most the birthplace of manu.

Andonis Neonakis – (Kids: male) – Wellington

With a sweet grin and a big manu, 12-year-old Andonis from Newlands was a crowd favourite, recording the biggest splash of the day at the Wellington Qualifiers – even bigger than the adults. He is of Māori/Greek heritage, he has been doing manu for just over three years.

Ella Mohi-Henare – (Youth female) Wellington Qualifier:

Representing Manawatū, Ella, 14, is the reigning Youth Female Manu Champion and wants to defend her title.

Jono Horton – (Adult male) Christchurch Qualifier:

He was one of the upsets last year when he missed out on the finals. Horton, 22, – widely known as the Christchurch Bomb King – will be looking to make amends.

Swim coach Jeannie Milne hopes to make a big splash today.

Jeannie Milne – (Adult female) Christchurch Qualifier:

Former New Zealand representative swimmer and lifeguard, Milne, 40, is back for another shot at the title.

The Christchurch swimming coach qualified on her 40th birthday - excusing herself from a room full of whānau and overseas friends - to make a dash and splash.

“There were qualifiers on both Saturday and Sunday but for obvious reasons, I thought it probably wasn’t the best idea to do it the morning after my 40th party. I just excused myself from my guests - and I had people who’d flown in from overseas - and said I had to do a thing and would be back in a couple of hours” Milne recalls.

Having been a member of NZ’s pre-Commonwealth Games swim team, Milne can handle competition but her motivation is fulfilling her students’ request, “Miss! Can you teach us how to manu?!”

“The whole thing was a real eye-opener for me. I love it as an application for being active and I love that people are being rewarded for things that New Zealanders enjoy but wouldn’t normally be rewarded for. And that it does away with a bunch of stereotypes about who should be succeeding in physical activities.

“For me, I just want to be able to pass on to kids how to manu safely, without taking the fun out of it.”

Stanton Ropiha – (Youth male) Hastings qualifier:

Flaxmere College student Stanton Ropiha showcased his multidisciplinary bombing skills in the Hastings qualifier, winning both the Youth Male Manu division and the open-age Freestyle division.

William Fraser – (Adult male) Auckland qualifier:

Last year’s second place-getter in the Adult Male Manu division, Fraser is competition-ready and looking to dominate the Freestyle division.

Marley Blakk Waaka-Te Amo – (Adult male) Hamilton qualifier:

His splash height at the Waikato Qualifier was 12m. Definitely a threat.

Fa’atupuinati (Mamma) Berking – (Adult female) Māngere qualifier.

Defending Female Adult Manu Champion.

Nunz Berking – (Adult female) Māngere – via Auckland.

Competing against her daughter who she taught to manu.

Zerenity Mill-Simpson and her twin brother Jahzaiah are competiting in the youth section.

Zerenity (Youth female) and Jahzaiah Mill-Simpson (Youth male) Wellington qualifiers:

Wainuiomata twins Zerenity and Jahzaiah Mill-Simpson (15) wowed the crowd at the Wellington qualifiers where they taught Paddy Gower to manu off Days Bay Wharf alongside their uncle Piri Weepu. Big chances in the youth female and male divisions.

Ariana Capewell – (Female adult) Auckland qualifier:

This is Ariana’s second year making the finals of the adult female division. Supporting her will be her manu-mad whānau including daughter Presaeis who came third in the kids' female division last year.

Faith Sorby (Female adult) Whangārei qualifier:

Last year’s runner-up, Faith entered the Whangārei qualifier event with whānau. She is sticking to her strengths entering the Freestyle division where she will be hard to beat. Her partner Jahrome Rapata-Taipari and his brother Jimmy Rapata-Taipari are also in the finals and each wants sibling bragging rights in the Adult Male division.

Alia McQueen – (Female youth) Hamilton qualifier:

For the second year in a row, Alia, 12, will be travelling to Auckland from Waikato with her family for the Manu Champs finals.

Wendy Te Aretoa – (Female adult). Disappointed not to make the final last year – she’s back stronger than ever! Spent the year of her 50th birthday training for the finals.

Kingston Preston Walker

Kingston Preston Walker – (Male youth) Nelson qualifier:

Nelson is gaining a reputation as a manu hotspot and for the first time this year, hosted a Manu Champs qualifying event. Walker stacks up in the youth male division.

Tauranga finalists – Tauranga Moana qualifier:

Across all divisions, any of the seven finalists from this new Manu Champs region – with some of the best manu spots in Aotearoa – could be this year’s manu champ.

The team from Pipiwai will have plenty of local support today.

The Pipiwai crew – Auckland qualifier:

Te Tai Tokerau’s Pipiwai community are so dedicated to the manu that they hold their own bomb comp in “The Toka” to select the best of their best, to travel to the qualifiers.

Last year Pipiwai’s best Brooklyn Kay crowned the Kids Girls champ and Nevaeh Yates the Youth Male champ. This year Pipiwai is strongly represented at the finals again, Brooklyn is joined by Jhezyah Rikihana (Adult male) and Moses Tohu (Male Youth) Tawhai Rakich (Female Youth ​​and Kybah Ormsby (Male Youth) have qualified for the final.

William Fraser (Adult male) and Havilla Molia (Adult male) Auckland qualifiers:

Last year’s second and third-placegetters in the Adult Male Manu division, Fraser and Molia are competition-ready and looking to dominate their divisions.