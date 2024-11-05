Locals in Tauranga, Hastings, Nelson, Māngere, and Whangārei are putting together official qualifiers on Saturdays throughout December and January before the four major cities host theirs.

Nevaeh Rikihana-Yates won the youth male category at the inaugural Z Manu World Champs in Auckland earlier this year. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Scott Rice, the organiser for the event, said they were “testing the waters” last year and saw the country’s “widespread love for manu”.

“We proved that even those who’ve never popped a manu can enjoy the atmosphere while witnessing the incredible skills of ‘manu athletes’ from around the nation,” Rice said, adding that last year’s participants “truly stunned the crowds.”

Weepu will be returning as an ambassador. He has also partnered with Water Safety NZ in a campaign called “Manu with Mana” to promote being responsible and “respecting the water” during this year’s competition.

Organisers have worked with AUT to develop new ManuTech software, which is designed to capture a manu on video and calculate the precise height of its splash. The world-first tech will be used at the super qualifiers and the grand final, which will also have decibel readings to measure the sound each manu makes.

There’s a new freestyle division being introduced, which will judge competitors on bomb techniques that exclude the manu. This allows competitors to try their hand at executing more creative dive bombs like the staple, the coffin, the leg pop, and the gorilla.

Registrations opened on November 1 and the first qualifier gets under way in one month, so sign up now to secure your spot here.

Key Details

The first qualifier for the Z Manu World Champs will take place in Tauranga on December 7, with a new qualifier in a different city almost every weekend until the grand final at Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour on March 1.

Qualifying events:

Saturday, December 7 - Tauranga Moana Manu Champs (Tauranga Waterfront, Tauranga CBD)

(Tauranga Waterfront, Tauranga CBD) Saturday, December 14 - Hastings / Heretaunga Manu Comp (Havelock North Village Pool, 35 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North)

(Havelock North Village Pool, 35 Te Mata Rd, Havelock North) Saturday, December 21 - Nelson / Whakatū Manu Champs (Nayland Pool, Nayland Road, Stoke, Nelson)

(Nayland Pool, Nayland Road, Stoke, Nelson) Saturday, January 11 - Māngere Styles Comp (Moana Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, 66R Mascot Road, Māngere, Auckland)

(Moana Nui-a-Kiwa Pool and Leisure Centre, 66R Mascot Road, Māngere, Auckland) Saturday, January 18 - Whangārei Styles Comp (Whangārei Aquatic Centre, Ewing Rd, Riverside, Whangārei)

(Whangārei Aquatic Centre, Ewing Rd, Riverside, Whangārei) Saturday, January 25 & Sunday, January 26 - Wellington / Pōneke Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs (Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, 63 Kilbirnie Crescent, Kilbirnie, Wellington)

(Wellington Regional Aquatic Centre, 63 Kilbirnie Crescent, Kilbirnie, Wellington) Saturday, February 1 & Sunday, February 2 - Hamilton / Kirikiriroa Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs (Waterworld, Gannett Avenue, Hamilton)

(Waterworld, Gannett Avenue, Hamilton) Saturday, February 8 - Christchurch / Ōtautahi Manu Comp (Jellie Park Recreation and Sports Centre, 295 Ilam Road, Burnside, Christchurch)

(Jellie Park Recreation and Sports Centre, 295 Ilam Road, Burnside, Christchurch) Saturday, February 15 & Sunday, February 16 - Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs Weekend #1 (Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland)

(Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland) Saturday, February 22 & Sunday, February 23 - Tāmaki Makaurau / Auckland Super Qualifier Z Manu World Champs Weekend #2 (Karanga Plaza, Wynyard Quarter, Auckland)

Grand Final:

On Saturday, March 1 - the first day of Autumn - the finalists in each qualifying event held over the summer will regroup at Karanga Plaza in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter to find out who can land the biggest splash with their manu.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the three men and three women who manage to pop the biggest splash height in each of the three age categories: Manu Pakeke / Adult, Manu Rangatahi / Youth, and Manu Tamariki / Kids.

To find out more information about the competition and to register your place, head to manuworldchamps.com.