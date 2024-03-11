Nevaeh Rikihana-Yates is stoked after winning the youth male category at the World Manu Champs in Auckland.

Two Northland youths have made their community proud after winning their categories in this year’s World Manu Championships in Auckland.

Brooklyn Kay, Tawhai Rakich and Navaeh Rikihana-Yates, from the small rural town of Pipiwai, were supported by a huge contingent of extended whānau and friends when they competed in the grand finals last Saturday.

Kay was first in the girls’ kids category, Rikihana-Yates was first in the youth male division and Rakich was fourth in the girls’ kids category.

Alexis Tohu - who formed The Pipiwai Youth Society to fundraise to get the youth to the championships – said the event “was amazing”.

“I’m still buzzing,” Tohu said.

“We had more than 70 supporters from Pipiwai, it was incredible.

“The highlight was when Navaeh and Brooklyn got first place in their divisions, and we were all cheering and hugging each other and crying. Tawhai came fourth but we’re proud of her as well.

“It was a really emotional moment for all of us.”

Brooklyn Kay performed a winning manu at the championships last Saturday.

The Manu World Champs are a chance for kids, youth and adults to celebrate their beloved Kiwi pastime of dive bombing off wharves, pools, and secret swimming spots.

The event has attracted interest from enthusiasts across the country, with 400 people visiting the Manu qualifiers in Wellington, Hamilton, Christchurch, and Auckland.

The Pipiwai youth qualified for the finals in Auckland earlier this month.

Tohu said Saturday’s grand finale was “a long day” but it was worth it.

When the group returned on Sunday, “our community welcomed us home with a haka, kai and love”, she said.

Pipiwai’s Navaeh Rikihana-Yates mid manu at the World Manu Champs in Auckland.

“We went to the Toka [the rock at the local waterhole] when we got home ... and the whole of our community was down there waiting for us.

“When we got there they started doing a haka.

“There were 30 people on the Toka and 40 people on the grass area - everybody was doing the haka.”

