Samoa is synonymous with palm trees and sandy beaches. A new project headed by McKay will help keep this clean, green image by introducing electric boats. Photo / NZME
A Whangārei company at the cutting edge of marine electric propulsion has been chosen to deliver Samoa’s first low-carbon boats under a United Nations programme.
McKay will design and manufacture five solar and battery-propelled electric catamarans for the Pacific Island nation, as part of an initiative called the Climate ActionPathways for Island Transport.
The ground-breaking project is “massive” for McKay, which has a history of working in the Pacific, national marine manager Ben Haselden said.
While the first vessel is being built in Whangārei with the help of project partners Circa Marine, the remaining four vessels will be built in Samoa using locals, supervised by the Kiwi experts, he said.
In 2020, the company installed and commissioned the shore-side infrastructure for the world’s first fully electric, full-sized ship-handling tugboat, named Sparky, which is operated by Ports of Auckland.
The Climate Action Pathways for Island Transport is a $NZ62 million initiative funded by Japan and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme, to help develop green transport in Samoa, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Vanuatu.
A total of $NZ25.8m of the funds were allocated to Samoa.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.