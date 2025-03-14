Sport Northland is pleased McKay, New Zealand’s largest privately owned electrical contracting company, will continue its naming rights sponsorship of McKay Stadium in Kensington for another five years. The company started its sponsorship four days after the first Covid lockdown but knew the pandemic would blow over, director Lindsay Faithful said. McKay Stadium is Northland’s largest indoor stadium and the partnership ensures access for clubs, schools and the community.
Easy drop-off
Bowel screening has been made easier with a new option to drop off completed kits at any of the seven Awanui Lab Collection Centres across Northland. Eligible participants aged 60 to 74 can return their completed kits to the Awanui Lab reception in Kaikohe, Kerikeri, Paihia, Te Kamo, Kensington Health, Onerahi and Rust Ave, or freepost. Bowel screening aims to save lives by helping find bowel cancer at an early stage when it can often be successfully treated. Go to timetobowelscreen.nz or phone 0800-924-432 for more information.
Lotto success
Two tickets sold in Whangārei were among seven nationally that each won more than $31,000 with Lotto Second Division on Wednesday. The tickets, sold on My Lotto in Whangārei, each won their holder $31,307. The winning numbers were 1, 9, 25, 29, 31 and 33, with the bonus number 27 and Powerball number 7. Powerball was not struck on Wednesday and will be worth $10 million on Saturday.