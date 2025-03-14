Cigarette blamed for fire

A fire that spread through the roof of a house in Onerahi on Thursday evening was caused by the careless disposal of a cigarette, Fire and Emergency says. Crews responded to the blaze about 7pm with four trucks from Whangārei, Onerahi and Te Kamo. The fire was extinguished about 7.20pm.

Blaze under investigation

Fire crews were called to a vegetation fire on Oakleigh Wharf Rd outside Whangārei about 5.15pm on Thursday, Fire and Emergency said. Four trucks responded from Whangārei, Portland and Maungakaramea. The fire was approximately 150m x 30m and was under control by 6.25pm. Crews continued to dampen hotspots until the last truck left at 10pm. An investigator was on site on Friday to probe the cause.

Inquiries continue

Inquiries into an aggravated robbery at Taipa in the Far North on Monday are continuing. Police were called about 7.15pm, after two people allegedly entered a store armed with machetes. Police say the duo then stole cash, cigarettes and vapes. No arrests have been made, but a vehicle was later found and taken for forensic examination.

Tsunami maps

Northland’s tsunami evacuation maps have been updated with more accurate modelling and information to better reflect how tsunamis behave as they travel across the ocean and reach the coastline. The maps are simpler to understand and feature a single colour system. The blue zone means getting out of the area and heading to higher ground or further inland. Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management Group chair Kelly Stratford encouraged residents to view the maps to see if they live, work or play in an evacuation zone. She said anyone living in coastal communities or enjoying the marine and beach areas should remain prepared for the risk of a tsunami. To view the map, head to the Northland Regional Council website.

Climate conference

The Climate Action Te Taitokerau Conference takes place on March 21 and 22 at Forum North, Whangārei. The conference theme is climate and the economy, with presentations and workshops exploring how climate action can heal the planet and provide people with the necessities of a good life. Kai and energy will be the main economic focus areas. Registration is free. For more information and to register, visit northlandclimatechange.org







