Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate

Northland kids at risk from bed poverty, Variety launches appeal

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

More than 200 Northland children are at risk of serious illnesses caused by poor sleeping conditions, according to Variety.

More than 200 Northland children are at risk of serious illnesses caused by poor sleeping conditions, according to Variety.

More than 200 Northland children are at risk of developing serious illnesses caused by inadequate bedding, sleeping in overcrowded, poorly insulated houses, and sleeping on mouldy mattresses on the floor.

That’s according to Variety New Zealand, which recently launched its annual Beds for Kids Winter Appeal in a bid

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Northern Advocate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate