More than 500 children in the Northland region were currently supported through Variety’s Kiwi Kid Sponsorship programme, she said.

“But we know that, last year, 25% of Variety families in the region had at least one child without a bed of their own.”

The level of need in Northland far outweighed the support available.

“We have more than 200 children still needing help, with some facing wait times of up to two years before a sponsor becomes available.

“This delay means kids are missing vital essentials for longer – such as beds and warm bedding.”

Variety chief executive Susan Glasgow said bed poverty and material deprivation in Te Tai Tokerau were big concerns.

About one in 10 children in New Zealand do not have a safe and warm bed of their own, according to Variety.

“Every day we hear pleas for help from parents desperate to get their children off the floor, a mouldy mattress or a sofa, and into a bed of their own,” Glasgow said.

“Applications are soaring for grants from caregivers who simply can’t afford to buy their children beds and bedding to keep them warm and safe.”

About 75 children were admitted to hospital every day with preventable illnesses linked to their poor sleeping environments.

Children who slept on crowded, unhealthy and mouldy beds were likely to have illnesses such as strep throat, bronchiolitis and whooping cough during winter, Glasgow said.

They could also develop rheumatic fever, which, if not addressed, could cause permanent heart damage.

According to Health NZ, there were five new cases of acute rheumatic fever in Northland in 2023, seven in 2024, and four so far this year.

Dr Joshua van Leeuwen, of Broadway Health in Kaikohe, said he was not aware of specific sleeping arrangements, but he knew of people living in poorly insulated houses.

Dr Joshua van Leeuwen said children who shared beds with their siblings were at risk of getting skin and respiratory infections.

“We know people are often living in overcrowded houses, and it’s likely people are sharing beds or a bedroom.

“A lot of people in a small room or the same bed will increase skin and respiratory infections and even scabies.

“Asthma symptoms will also get worse.”

Poor housing, overcrowding, and substandard bedding were interlinked and affected children’s health and ability to learn, he said.

“You can’t look at it as an isolated issue; poverty is the driving factor in this, and sleeping arrangements are one aspect of that.”

Last year, Variety provided 547 beds, 130 bunk beds, 92 cots, 340 mattresses, two Pepipods and 885 bedding packs to families in need.

Visit Variety’s Winter Appeal to help.

Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with finance, roading, and animal welfare issues.