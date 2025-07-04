More than 200 Northland children are at risk of serious illnesses caused by poor sleeping conditions, according to Variety.
More than 200 Northland children are at risk of developing serious illnesses caused by inadequate bedding, sleeping in overcrowded, poorly insulated houses, and sleeping on mouldy mattresses on the floor.
That’s according to Variety New Zealand, which recently launched its annual Beds for Kids Winter Appeal in a bidto combat what it calls bed poverty.
That is defined as not having a safe, suitable and comfortable place to sleep because of a lack of access to a bed or adequate bedding.
It can involve sleeping on mouldy mattresses on the floor, sharing a bed with family members, or using broken or damaged beds.
Variety chief executive Susan Glasgow said bed poverty and material deprivation in Te Tai Tokerau were major concerns.