Why being physically active is good for student learning – John Wansbone

With improved learner engagement, studies also show that increased physical activity in the classroom can improve social skills, a sense of belonging and identity, and increased attendance rates.

A longitudinal study of Australian children found students who continued sport participation from childhood to adolescence have 66% lower odds of absenteeism.

Many of these benefits continue through to adult years, better equipping individuals to reach their potential.

Tikipunga Primary School recently participated in the biannual Outdoor Classroom Day, which is a global movement to inspire learning and play outside.

For some of us, primary school feels like a long time ago. I grew up in Whangārei and attended Tikipunga Primary School in the 70s and 80s and have fond memories of playing endless games of bullrush, double dutch skipping, four square and padder tennis.

I was fortunate to have several outstanding teachers who helped shape my education and love of sport. While games and physical activity were a big part of my school experience, it was mainly to promote physical fitness and skill development. The importance of integrating movement into classroom lessons and the impact on cognitive development were only just beginning to emerge.

Today’s schools are rethinking how they connect with and inspire their students. Sport Northland works with schools and kura to improve the wellbeing of tamariki and rangatahi through healthy eating and drinking advice, and quality physical activity and curriculum delivery.

At Pāmapūria School in the Far North they regularly use physical activity to demonstrate and complement the classroom learning. Take for instance a traditional maths lesson. Rather than being tied to the whiteboard, they often head outside and use ball sports to steer the lesson, adding and subtracting points and calculating the scoring statistics.

Hula hoops and pool tables are used to demonstrate different angles, while the use of building tools and timber is proving an excellent way to teach children about measurement and times tables.

Another great example is Pukepoto School, also in the Far North.

Using classroom noticeboards filled with activity prompts and playful imagery, tamariki are encouraged to get up and move throughout the day. These visual cues serve as gentle reminders that learning doesn’t have to mean sitting still.

The idea behind the boards came as teachers noticed the more their students sat, the more restless and distracted they became. The design of the noticeboards was led by tamariki and movement is now incorporated into reading, writing and maths plans.

John Wansbone says

I recently paid a visit to my old school in Tikipunga. It was great to see the old playground and the large number of tamariki playing and learning outdoors.

For this year’s event the school moved all junior classes outside for the day, setting up a range of activity stations around the grounds, including swimming, biking, science experiments, art, playdough and loose parts play, all designed to engage different interests and learning styles.

By incorporating movement and physical activity into the classroom, we are sparking more than physical fitness. We are reimagining what learning can look like and developing greater learning and cognitive skills of our tamariki. Physical activity isn’t just a break from learning, it’s a pathway to deeper understanding, stronger relationships and brighter futures.

Well done to all schools across Northland for incorporating physical activity into the curriculum.

