Constable Vincent Kahui dove into the Z Manu World Champs qualifiers in Auckland on Sunday.

An on-duty policeman has made waves as an impromptu participant in the Z Manu World Champs in Auckland today.

Constable Vincent Kahui was patrolling Sunday’s qualifiers before deciding to join in after much encouragement from the crowd.

Video shows the iwi liason officer in full police uniform as he leaps off the platform and causes a sizeable splash.

Kahui is seen raising a victorious hand and sporting a large grin as he emerges from the water.

The manu’s unique bomb technique requires one’s body to form a distinct V-shape so the bum and lower back hit the water first, before the arms and legs are immediately extended back out to create a deafening clap and a soaring splash.