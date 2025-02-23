Advertisement
Watch: Auckland policeman, Vincent Kahui, makes a splash in Z Manu World Champs

Constable Vincent Kahui dove into the Z Manu World Champs qualifiers in Auckland on Sunday.

An on-duty policeman has made waves as an impromptu participant in the Z Manu World Champs in Auckland today.

Constable Vincent Kahui was patrolling Sunday’s qualifiers before deciding to join in after much encouragement from the crowd.

Video shows the iwi liason officer in full police uniform as he leaps off the platform and causes a sizeable splash.

Kahui is seen raising a victorious hand and sporting a large grin as he emerges from the water.

The manu’s unique bomb technique requires one’s body to form a distinct V-shape so the bum and lower back hit the water first, before the arms and legs are immediately extended back out to create a deafening clap and a soaring splash.

“For me personally, it was a chance to have a positive impact. .. It also showed the human element of policing,” Kahui said.

“I hope that by me doing it it shows our whānau and rangatahi that sometimes we just have to ‘patua te whakamā’ and overcome our fears.

“I may have not had the best manu, but it gives me the ability to improve. It’s an activity anyone can do and promotes confidence.”

Kahui said he hoped the dive may assist a little bit in recruiting more Māori officers.

“In all, proud to be Māori and super proud be a Māori cop,” Kahui said. “I’m sure I came top in the police category” of the competition," he joked.

The Northland town of Pīpīwai had 20 participants at Sunday’s qualifier after having held their own community event, while Whānau Te Pūtahi Māori o Manurewa also had 16 participants.

The Auckland event was the last stop in a nationwide qualifying process that included events in Wellington, Christchurch, and Hamilton.

Thirty qualifiers in Auckland will join 100 others across Aotearoa for next Saturday’s grand final.

The finale will feature a specialist judging panel, “ManuTech”, measuring splash, height, and an underwater microphone capturing the all-important “pop”.

