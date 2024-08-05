Former Kaipara mayoral candidate Paturiri Toatu (Ngāti Whātua o Kaipara) is calling on iwi and tauiwi from around Northland to join a peaceful protest outside the extraordinary council meeting in Mangawhai on Wednesday morning.
Toatu, who originates from Omamari, said he was organising the peaceful protest to express how tangata whenua and tauiwi were feeling.
He said Māori anger was growing over widespread coalition Government changes, which included enabling the removal of Māori wards before next year’s local elections.
Toatu, who will speak at Wednesday’s meeting, stood for the Kaipara mayoralty in 2019 and for KDCs first-time Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward in 2022.
At edition time, more than 6000 people had seen Toatu’s TikTok peaceful protest call.
The council’s likely Māori ward move has also angered Kaipara iwi Te Roroa – one of several iwi to walk out on Prime Minister Chirstopher Luxon at the national iwi chairs forum in Auckland last week.
Te Roroa general manager Snow Tane said KDC’s likely Māori ward removal was a manifestation of the coalition government’s legislation changes affecting Māori, including with the Marine and Coastal area (Takutai Moana) Act, removal of Oranga Tamariki Act’s section 7AA and the Treaty Principles Bill.
Te Roroa chair Thomas Hohaia will be among a number of public forum speakers at the KDC meeting on Wednesday.
Bain, who will speak at Wednesday’s meeting, said that if the Māori ward was removed, the Kaipara community would be able to have its say on any Māori candidate who chose to stand at the next election.
This would be on an even playing field because there would be no Māori ward.
Bain said the October 2025 local elections would effectively allow the Kaipara community to have the equivalent of a poll by having its say through whether or not it voted in Māori councillors, who would be standing in general wards, along with other candidates.