Bridges is blue through and through and Bennett is still highly active in National Party circles, especially as a fundraiser. National last year reported donations of $1.3 million for the year – nearly three times the takings of Labour, at about $458,000.

Simon Bridges is now NZTA chairman. Photo / Dean Purcell

Also Bridges and/or Bennett would be an ideal candidate as the next Auckland Mayor, even if Wayne Brown decides to stand again next year.

Brown came into the Auckland mayoral office with a long list of changes he wanted made but he’s realised he is but one vote on a 21-member council, which at times includes “unelected” members of the Māori Statutory Board.

Come this October, Brown will be blowing out 78 candles and may want an easier and slower lifestyle as he closes in on his 80s.

Bridges will be 48 – 30 years younger than Brown – and Bennett 55.

The Auckland City skyline with possible mayoral hopefuls (from left) Richard Hills, Desley Simpson, Paula Bennett, Simon Bridges, Wayne Brown and Michael Wood. Photo / NZME

While Auckland mayoral aspirations don’t need to be officially declared yet, the work Bridges is doing with NZTA – and Bennett with Pharmac – has been noteworthy.

When the Government released its first Budget in May, there was a glaring omission. The National Party promised to fund 13 different cancer treatments on the campaign trail in 2023, but that election pledge was left out of the May announcement, leaving cancer patients devastated and Kiwis dumbfounded.

Paula Bennett now chairs Pharmac.

But a fortnight ago, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon announced Pharmac would be receiving an extra $600m to fund 26 cancer treatments that would benefit 175,000 New Zealanders in its first year.

“We are delivering on our promise to help Kiwis fighting cancer. This is a great day for many New Zealanders,” Luxon said.

He’s absolutely right and having Bennett pulling the levers for Pharmac may have been instrumental in securing the extra funding in these tough economic times – and helping National tick off another item off its to-do list.