Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Kahu

Editorial: National’s board appointments for Simon Bridges, Paula Bennett proving a bold political move

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Former National Party leader Simon Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett in 2018, when both were still MPs.

Former National Party leader Simon Bridges and his deputy Paula Bennett in 2018, when both were still MPs.

EDITORIAL

The coalition Government’s appointments of former National Party leader Simon Bridges to chair NZ Transport Authority Waka Kotahi (NZTA) and former Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Kahu