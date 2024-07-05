The Mayor of Auckland accidentally revealed confidential information during a public meeting, and compared himself to the US president and his forgetfulness. Video / Auckland Counc

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown has had a self-described “Biden moment” when he revealed confidential information on a land deal during a council meeting, referencing the United States president’s frequent mental lapses.

Brown apologised after the gaffe, retracted his misstatement and explained he thought the transport and infrastructure committee meeting had gone to the confidential section where the public would be excluded.

He was speaking about Cyclone Gabrielle-affected land in Muriwai the council would possibly buy that would protect other homes from future landslips. Brown revealed the six-figure sum the council was willing to pay.

“I bet they’re willing sellers at that price,” Brown said after reading out the money being offered.

Brown was quickly pulled up with several people trying to stop him from talking.