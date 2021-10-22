Woman fatally shot by prop firearm on Alec Baldwin movie set

Alec Baldwin allegedly shot a prop gun which resulted in the death of a cinematographer. Photo / Getty Images

A woman has been killed and a man injured after they were shot by a prop firearm at a movie set outside Santa Fe, authorities said.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said a 42-year-old woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, while a 42-year-old man was getting emergency care at another hospital.

Production has been halted on the Western movie Rust, which is being directed by Joel Souza and produced by Alec Baldwin.

According to Variety, Baldwin was the person who fired the prop gun. No one was arrested and no charges have been filed.

"We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called 'Rust' in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set," John Lindley, president of the International Cinematographers Guild, Local 600 said.

A spokesperson for Baldwin said there was an accident on the set involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks.

"According to investigators, it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged," sheriff's spokesman Juan Rios told the Albuquerque Journal. "Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

Deputies responded about 2pm to the movie set at the Bonanza Creek Ranch after 911 calls came in of a person being shot on set, Rios said.

The movie Rust is about a 13-year-old boy who is left to fend for himself and his younger brother following the death of their parents in 1880s Kansas, according to the Internet Movie Database website. The teen goes on the run with his long-estranged grandfather after he's sentenced to hang for the accidental killing of a local rancher.

- AP