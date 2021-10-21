Ruby Rose reveals real reason she quit Batwoman in scathing take-down

Ruby Rose abruptly left the CW's Batwoman series after just one season. Photo / Getty Images

Batwoman star Ruby Rose has called out the producers, cast and crew, and executives on the TV series in a series of explosive social media posts.

According to the New York Post, the Australian actor, 35, claimed that she was practically forced to exit the show after she was required to return to work days after going through major surgery.

She also blamed producers for refusing to take responsibility for several serious injuries on set and creating a toxic work environment.

Rose wrote on her Instagram story, "Dear fans, stop asking if I will return to that awful show. I wouldn't return for any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head."

She accused former CW president Peter Roth of "making young women steam your pants around your crotch while you were still wearing said pants".

Roth, 71, left the network in October last year after 22 years without a reason given for his departure.

Rose also blamed Roth for allegedly demanding that she resume filming the series 10 days after surgery for an on-set injury.

"Imagine going back to work 10 days after this. [If I didn't] the whole crew and cast would be fired, and I'd let everyone down, because Peter Roth said he wouldn't recast and I just lost the studio millions [by getting injured on his set]," she claimed. "[And] that I'd be the one who cost so many people their jobs."

Warner Bros. Television has since released a response agreeing that she was fired from the show, but claimed it was the result of an internal investigation into "complaints about workplace behaviour" against her.

"Despite the revisionist history that Ruby Rose is now sharing online aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the Studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television had decided not to exercise its option to engage Ruby for season two of Batwoman based on multiple complaints about workplace behaviour that were extensively reviewed and handled privately out of respect for all concerned," a spokesperson told Deadline.

Rose also claimed Roth hired a private investigator to follow her after she stepped away from the show in 2020, shortly after it had been renewed for a second season.

She went on to share footage of a doctor's appointment in which a medical professional appears to put the "abnormal" damage to her ribs down to an injury sustained while filming the show.

"I have enough documentation to make a one-hour documentary," Rose wrote in the video.

She added that aside from the higher-ups, "I was loved and loved my crew."