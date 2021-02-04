Why Kim Kardashian hasn't filed for divorce from Kanye West yet

Sources close to Kim Kardashian-West have claimed that the 40-year-old reality TV star has a "divorce plan in place", but is waiting for the final season of her reality show to air before she files the papers.

Kim and Kanye, who were married in 2014 and share four children - North, 7, Saint, 5, as well as Chicago, 3 and Psalm, 20 months, both born via a surrogate - have looked headed for divorce for almost a year now and things have only gotten worse according to a source close to the pair.

The source told People that Kim and Kanye have "no contact" with each other at the moment, having ceased marriage counselling last month.

"Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives," the source continued. "They have no contact.

The source also alleges that Kim will likely "file for divorce when the season has aired."

Despite the media speculation around their relationship the Kardashian-Wests are yet to confirm their plans to divorce, although Kim has reportedly hired renowned divorce lawyer to the stars, Laura Wasser.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West wed in 2014 and have four children together. Source / Instagram / Kim Kardashian

The outspoken source close to the couple also told People that the reason for Kim delaying divorce proceedings relates to the story that will unfold on the upcoming season of KUWTK.

"Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," revealed the source.

The disintegration of the celebrity marriage was first made public by Kanye himself when he took to Twitter to accuse both his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock me up".

Out of obvious concern for West, Kim released a statement alluding to the rapper's battle with bipolar disorder.

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior (sic) know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," Kim shared at the time.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.

"I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who – on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man who experienced the painful loss of his mother – has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bipolar disorder."

A source at the time told Page 6 that it was West's bizarre rally speech, delivered during his unsuccessful run for President, that tipped Kim over the edge, calling it "the final straw". During the infamous rally, West broke down in tears and told the crowd that the pair had almost aborted their daughter North, now 7. West then rambled about his anti-abortion stance for more than 20 minutes. He also disrespected black rights heroine, Harriet Tubman, for which he was widely criticised.

Dear Kanye, a Black history textbook is in the mail. Read it, then learn to respect Harriet Tubman’s legacy. #kanyewest #backtoschool pic.twitter.com/o8tvi59mxr — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) July 20, 2020

Kanye attempted to apologise to Kim after his Twitter tirade in June last year, posting the tweet: "I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

It seems that West's apology was too little, too late and divorce appears to be inevitable.