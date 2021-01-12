Kim Kardashian 'humiliated' by rumours Kayne cheated with her close friend

Kim Kardashian has been said to be left feeling "humiliated" by wild allegations that Kanye had an affair with her close friend Jeffree Star.

According to The Sun the allegations have left the reality star reeling, despite there being no evidence to back up the rumour.

The rumour possibly hit close to home as Kardashian and Star are said to be close friends as they live near each other and both have their own beauty brands.

Perhaps under pressure to defend Kim, Star took to YouTube to vehemently deny the claims.

"Jeffree Star is single and I've never slept with Kanye."

The unusual rumour was actually started by social media influencer Ava Louise, who shared a video on Tik Tok claiming that: "Kanye's been hooking up with a very famous beauty guru, male beauty guru, a lot of people in the scene have known for a while."

@realavalouiise i can't say WHO cuz he'll sue me hint hint but it's part of the reason Kanye's so religious now it's his self hatred .... my source is legit I promiss ♬ original sound - Ava Louise

Louise then posted another video claiming that she had been sent a cease and desist letter from Kris Jenner, but Jenner's legal team released a statement of denial. "We have zero clue who this person is and have not yet taken legal action."

Afterwards, the influencer admitted that both the lawsuit and the affair allegations were completely fabricated.

"I'm not even getting sued, I made this entire scandal up, there's literally not one bit of truth to anything I have said. I just tricked the entire world into talking about me again," she said.

Bizarre behaviour is not a new thing for Louise who gained notoriety in March 2020 after posting a TikTok of herself licking a toilet seat and captioning it, "Coronavirus Challenge." The video was later taken down by Tik Tok.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian seems to be preparing for divorce proceedings. The news comes as no surprise as she and Kanye as said to have "barely spent any time together" for months.

"They've seen each other for the sake of the kids, but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She's known for a while," a source told NBC News.

It comes after several insiders revealed Kim has hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser. She is perhaps keen to hire the best due to the enormity of what is at stake.

When the couple hit the divorce courts (reports say an announcement is pending), they'll be tussling over US$2.7 billion worth of assets, from a gigantic property portfolio to a fleet of luxury cars to the profits of multi-million dollar companies, according to The Sun.

Kim is suing for full custody of the couple's four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm - but she also wants to hold on to the family home, an LA mansion worth $75 million which has gone through major renovations over four years.