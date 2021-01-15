Kim Kardashian posts raunchy pics amid reports of split from Kanye West

The pics were taken during a photoshoot for Kim K's new fragrance. Photo / Kim Kardashian, Twitter

Divorce looks good on Kim Kardashian.

The 40-year-old beauty mogul and reality star uploaded a series of sexy photos to promote her new KKW Fragrance scents, amid reports she is set to split from her rapper husband, Kanye West.

The mother-of-four posted the shots on Twitter, which showed her wearing a rose gold cut-out corset.

Kardashian is yet to address growing rumours of the couple's divorce, but numerous reports citing well-placed sources have said the announcement is "imminent".

Claims of a split have been swirling since December, when reports emerged Kardashian had been distancing herself from West following his failed presidential bid.

Earlier in the year, in July, West also suffered a very public Twitter meltdown, in which he accused both his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock me up".

A source told Page Six last week that West's outburst in November at his infamous rally, where he revealed the pair almost aborted their eldest daughter North, was "the final straw", and that Kardashian "needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity".

West appeared to be absent in Instagram images of the Kardashian family's pre-Christmas vacation in Tahoe and their Christmas Day celebrations.

The couple were married in 2014 and have four children, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

It came after Kardashian announced the news in September that after 14 years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians would be coming to an end, with the family filming the final episode last week.

It is thought the drama surrounding the family contributed to the decision.