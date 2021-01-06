Kathy Griffin has weighed in on the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorce rumours. Photo / Getty Images

Kathy Griffin has revealed Kim Kardashian West has "tried everything" to make her marriage work.

The 60-year-old comedian seemed to reference the reality star's relationship with Kanye West on Tuesday following reports they are "trying to work through things" in marriage counselling.

Without directly referring to the couple, she tweeted: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her."

"He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh at lot and she embrace his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything.

"There's my two cents."

Kathy used to live next door to Kim and the 43-year-old rapper, and is close friends with her mum Kris Jenner.

Her comments follow reports that the famous pair - who have been married since 2014 and share children North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, two, and 19-month-old Psalm together - are working on their relationship after a difficult few months during which she has supported him with his mental health and a failed presidential bid in 2020.

Regarding their counselling sessions, a source has claimed while "divorce has been discussed", Kim wants to make things work, and they are both "100 percent aligned when it comes to the kids".

Meanwhile, Kathy has also had a tough time, having been sent to a coronavirus "isolation ward" after suffering from "unbearably painful symptoms" of Covid-19.

And her symptoms came just one week after she revealed the tragic news that her mother Maggie Griffin - who was just three months away from her 100th birthday - has died at the age of 99 following a battle with dementia.

The former 'Fashion Police' star said she had been left "shaking" by her parent's death and admitted she is "not doing well", as she hailed her mom as "irreplaceable" and "so unique".

She wrote on social media: "My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family."

"You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I'm shaking. I won't ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I'm so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She's irreplaceable."

"I'm telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I'm rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick's Day. I love you guys. KG. (sic)"