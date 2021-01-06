Five signs that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce was coming

Hindsight is 2020 and, looking back, in 2020 and even before then, there were hints that the Kardashian West couple was not going to last.

Now that Kim is reportedly "done" and the marriage is over, it's easier to spot the signs that had been there all along.

Kanye has all but disappeared from the Kardashian clan's family photos

Just before Christmas, Kim shared a family photo that included all the usual suspects, including mum Kris, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall, and even Kris' beau Corey Gamble, as well as Kourtney's ex Scott Disick.

Kanye was nowhere to be seen.

Kanye has publicly stated he's been trying to divorce Kim Kardashian for a while

It's not even like their marriage woes have been private. In fact, quite the opposite.

In July 2020, Kanye West called wife Kim a "white supremacist" and said he had been "trying to get divorced" from her since she allegedly met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf Hotel.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

In a series of tweets, which were then removed, he accused the Kardashian family of trying to have him "hospitalised" and claimed he had tried to file for divorce from his wife, with whom he has four children.

The photo that ruined it all

A photo of Kim meeting with rapper Meek Mill to discuss prison reform back in 2018 at a hotel in Los Angeles was unearthed during Kanye's infamous barrage of tweets in 2020.

West shocked fans when he claimed that he had been "trying to get divorced" from Kim since the meet-up at the Waldorf in Beverly Hills, suggesting something untoward took place and she was "out of line".

He wrote: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them?"

The photo which emerged as a result of the fiery tweet shows Kim, 40, and the 33-year-old rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, joined by philanthropist Clara Wu at a rooftop restaurant, where they are believed to have discussed prison reform – a cause they both support passionately.

Responding to Kanye's wild claim, Mill wrote: "Sh** is cappp cmon," which is slang for lies.

Later, when the photo emerged, Mill added to followers: "Being around the wrong environment and wrong people will make you forget your worth! Stay focused."

It came after Kim received glowing praise from Mill last year, with the rapper calling her a "friend" and hailing her for her work on prison reform.

Kim has spoken about her marriage struggles

Following Kanye's bizarre outburst in July, Kim Kardashian took to social media to plead with fans to have sympathy for her family.

She called her situation "complicated" and said she felt "powerless".

In July, a "completely devastated" Kim Kardashian has told friends she's "living through the worst nightmare of my life" amid Kanye West's very public meltdown.

She was also shocked when Kanye revealed intimate details of their relationship, including saying that they had considered aborting daughter North.

"She is furious that he shared something so private," a source told People magazine.

A second insider told People that the couple's relationship has begun to suffer due to West's behaviour.

"Things have broken down significantly between the two of them, and it's happened pretty suddenly," the insider says.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are seen on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health.

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor. People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

The couple has been living in different states

Kanye has been spending time in Wyoming while Kim and the couple's four children live in California.

The couple are said to be living separate lives.

"Their lives don't overlap much," a source told People magazine in early December.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the Travis Scott Astroworld Tour at The Forum on December 19, 2018. Photo / Getty Images

While they are yet to officially file for divorce, reports say the filing is imminent.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married in May 2014.

They have four children together: daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, as well as sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 18 months.