Kim Kardashian breaks down in trailer for final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kim Kardashian West has shared the trailer for the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The show's final season will screen from March 17 on the E! channel in New Zealand, and if the trailer is anything to go by the family plan to end their reality TV tenure with a bang.

Kardashian West is known for her frequent dramatic crying episodes while on camera, and she promises fans that there will be plenty of emotional moments as the family say goodbye to their E! channel show.

"I wouldn't leave you without some seriously ugly crying faces on our final 20th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians," she shared on her social media accounts.

The emotional scenes of the Kardashian and Jenner clan's final hurrah are soundtracked by Harry Styles' track Sign of The Times.

Jenner questions if the family have made the right choice by stepping away from the show, and relationships drama is teased - including a reunion for one of the show's favourite couples.

Kris Jenner speaks about the sad news. Photo / E!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are shown sleeping together on the couch, and a voiceover hints at a potential rekindling of romance.

"They're definitely made for each other," observes Kendall Jenner.

According to Page Six, the show may also feature Kanye and Kim's marriage troubles. The gossip column for The New York Post previously broke the news that the couple's divorce is imminent.

While the family's E! show is ending, it won't be the last we see of the famous family on screen.

Kris Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, plus Kendall and Kylie Jenner have signed a deal with the streaming platform Hulu to "create global content".

KUWTK's final season will mark 14 years of the show.

"It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the family revealed in an emotional statement in September 2020.

"After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey."