Kiwi journalist Dan Wootton who broke Megxit story leaves The Sun

Dan Wootton is leaving his job as executive editor of The Sun. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand journalist Dan Wootton has revealed he is leaving his role as executive editor of The Sun.

Wootton, who broke the news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were moving out of the UK and relinquishing their HRH titles, shared on Twitter that he is leaving the Sun for a new role at GB News and MailOnline.

Wootton was at the centre of Hollywood star Johnny Depp's defamation case last year, winning the case brought against the Sun for his story labelling Depp a "wife-beater" in the headline. A British judge ruled Depp had abused his ex-wife Amber Heard after the explosive case.

"After seven life-changing years at the Sun and, more recently, talkRADIO, I have made the very tough decision to leave News UK," Wootton shared on his Twitter account.

"Later this year, I'm joining the on air team of GB News and Mail Online as a columnist. And I'll still break scoops too, of course!"

EXCLUSIVE Harry and Meghan have infuriated royal courtiers by already discussing commercial projects worth millions, with Meghan spearheading talks with fashion labels, including Givenchy https://t.co/2j0YaPMw3k pic.twitter.com/vXkiyRsvCV — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) January 9, 2020

Wootton was born in Wellington in 1983 and attended Naenae College and Victoria University of Wellington.

His career in journalism began at the Dominion Post, and he was also a reporter on TVNZ's Good Morning programme. He jetted off to the UK aged 21 to further pursue his broadcasting and journalism career.

He served as a TV editor, and later was the show-business editor for the now-defunct News of the World, and also worked for the Daily Mail. The 37-year-old joined the Sun in 2013.

He published a front page story in the Sun about Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal family a day before the official announcement.

After the judge ruled Depp had abused his ex-wife in November last year, Wootton shared on his radio show what it was like to be sued personally by the embattled actor.

"You may know that Johnny Depp has been suing both my newspaper the Sun and me personally for a column I wrote questioning whether JK Rowling should have cast the troubled actor in her Fantastic Beasts franchise following a string of domestic abuse incidents against Amber Heard.

"But today is not about Johnny Depp. In fact, I'd be happy never to hear the bloke's name again. I certainly won't be talking about him anymore, even though I do hope he is able to get the help he so obviously needs."

He shared on Twitter at the time: "Today is about @realamberheard. Thank you Amber for your bravery. Thank you for giving traumatic evidence in the face of the most toxic and unfair abuse of your character. Thank you for being prepared to take on the Hollywood machine."

Following the controversial court case, Depp was forced to pull out of his role in The Fantastic Beast franchise. The Hollywood Reporter wrote that the actor would still take his full salary of $14.6 million for the role.