Woman goes viral after X-rated item spotted on the shelf during BBC Wales report

A woman who appeared as a guest on BBC Wales has gone viral after viewers spotted an X-rated item in the background of her interview.

Yvette Amos was on the Today programme on January 26 to discuss her experiences of unemployment during the pandemic.

But as she spoke of her lockdown woes, viewers couldn't help but notice an explicit item sitting between a bunch of books on a shelf behind her.

The woman had no idea the item was on display for everyone to see during her live interview.

There nestled among her books, folders and boxes appeared to be large sex toy.

The image was shared on Twitter by journalist Grant Tucker, who joked: "Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight," advising that anyone who appears on TV to "always check your shelves before going on air".

It didn't take long for his post to blow up and for viewers of the programme to comment.

"If a woman's home alone in lockdown, she's gotta do what she's got to do," one person responded to the tweet.

Perhaps the greatest guest background on the BBC Wales news tonight. Always check your shelves before going on air.

Some have even called for Yvette to receive a "damehood" for brightening up the news report.

"Doing our country proud … damehood pending," one person wrote, while another added, "Nothing wrong with that. We have a display shelf with eight glass dildos standing proud on it. In the dining room."

But while most found the segment to be amusing, others questioned if it was staged, with the clip causing a divide on the important issue of whether the item was a sex toy or a novelty sculpture.

Please tell me this is photoshopped — Helen Mac (@helenmcpherson) January 26, 2021

Happened to me, was meant to be a thank you pic to my daughter for the card. Had to crop it 😬 pic.twitter.com/wWyoF5f2qa — John ⚒ (@John22321537) January 27, 2021

"Absolutely screamed the house down watching this live last night. Oversight or totally intentional?" one person asked.

"Call me dildo-naive, but is that real? Or is it like a sculpture or art-piece or game-piece?" wrote another.

"Obviously a wind up," a third person commented, while a fourth added: "There's no way this wasn't purposeful."

As the debate continued, others used the platform to share their X-rated experiences.

"I had a conference call with a very senior member of the Cabinet and realised afterwards I had a 3D printed golden clitoris on the bookcase behind me," one man tweeted. "My wife is a therapist specialising in psychosexual therapy. I don't think anyone on the call knew what it was."