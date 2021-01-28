The Wiggles granted MIQ spots for upcoming nationwide concerts

The Wiggles Emma, Lachy, Anthony and Simon are heading to Aotearoa. Photo / Supplied

The Wiggles have been granted spots in managed isolation as their nationwide tour kicks off in March.

A Managed Isolation and Quarantine spokesperson told the Herald the children's group has been granted vouchers for March.

"The vouchers will be allocated out of rooms set aside for contingencies.

"This is the most practical solution to ensure returning New Zealanders and critical workers don't miss out on spaces in managed isolation and ensure that no eligible travellers under the emergency allocation process miss out, whilst finding a pragmatic solution to this situation."

The spokesperson said this was a very unusual situation.

"It is important to highlight that just because someone gets a visa to travel to New Zealand this does not mean we automatically give them a voucher in managed isolation."

The children's group recently made a request to the New Zealand Government for rooms.

Over a week ago former National leader and dad-of-three Simon Bridges made a direct plea to authorities to intervene.

Bridges revealed the kids' band had missed out on spaces, claiming it was down to visa approval delays.

However, Immigration New Zealand said eight people in the group hadn't applied yet, while the remaining 10 had applied on January 20.

1/3 I've just drafted a letter to the powers that be asking that they do what they can so the Wiggles can do their 25 scheduled shows across NZ in March & April. Over 40,000 tickets have already been sold. — Simon Bridges (@simonjbridges) January 20, 2021

Tickets went on sale for the 25-show tour in late November.

Last year, yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins told the Herald she was excited at the prospect of touring here.

"We've sold so many tickets in the pre-sales I joked to the guys: 'Why don't we just add a whole other week on the end? Just go back and do every city again so nobody misses out.' We're gonna try and squeeze in as many shows as we possibly can. We're honestly so excited. We love New Zealand and are so looking forward to coming over."

The tour will kick off in mid-March with over 20 concerts nationwide.