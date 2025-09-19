Advertisement
Entertainment

What to watch: 6 shows to stream this weekend on ThreeNow, Netflix, Disney+ and Neon

Deputy Desk Editor, Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Bi-lingual drama Tangata Pai stars Shavaughn Ruakere.

A historic local drama, Jude Law on the telly and a new fave for MasterChef fans. These are the new shows and movies to watch this weekend.

Tangata Pai - ThreeNow

Te wiki o te reo Māori might be almost over, but our chance to engage with and embrace

Save