Madonna reportedly moved her brother Christopher Ciccone into her Los Angeles home and cared for him during his cancer battle.
The pop superstar was left devastated after her younger sibling passed away in Michigan on Friday, October 4 following a struggle with pancreatic cancer, and now a new report has revealed the pair mended their previously fractured relationship and she “spared no expense” to make sure he had “the best possible care and support”.
A source told the Daily Mail: “Christopher had pancreatic cancer and had been living at Madonna’s house in Los Angeles for over a year prior to his passing ...”
“Despite their tumultuous relationship over the years ... [Madonna] took care of him during his fight with cancer ... [She] spared no expense in ensuring he had the best possible care and support.”
The siblings previously fell out over work-related issues and the feud deepened when Christopher released his 2008 best-selling book Life With My Sister Madonna, but they are believed to have grown close again after their brother Anthony Ciccone died in February 2023 following a battle with throat cancer.