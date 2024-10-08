The insider added: “Their relationship had seen its share of ups and downs but after the death of their brother Anthony, they grew very close.

“Anthony’s passing marked a pivotal moment for the entire family, bringing them together in a way they hadn’t been in years. In those final months, Madonna and Christopher were so close.”

Following Christopher’s death, Madonna remembered him in an emotional statement posted on Instagram. She wrote: “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond.”

“But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other’s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood. In fact, dance was a kind of superglue that held us together ...

“We defied the Roman Catholic Church, the police, the moral majority and all authority figures that got in the way of artistic freedom! My brother was right by my side.

“He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together and floundered in the lowest lows ...”

She concluded: “The last few years have not been easy. We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible.”

“He was in so much pain towards the end. Once again, we held hands. We closed our eyes and we danced. Together. I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.”