Boy George disses ‘genius’ Madonna but insists he’s still a fan

Despite their apparent lasting feud, George thinks they could become pals one day. Photo / Scott Garfitt, AP

The star’s memoir, Karma: My Autobiography, reveals Boy George’s complicated feelings about Madonna.

Boy George has insisted Madonna is “too full of herself”.

The Culture Club legend — who insisted “every gay man loves Madonna and there’s no one gayer than me” — has reflected on several less-than-positive meetings with the Queen of Pop over the years, insisting her unfavourable memories of the first time they crossed paths couldn’t have happened like she recalled.

Writing in his memoir Karma: My Autobiography, he said while Madonna remembers him dressed from “head to toe in Westwood”, he was exclusively wearing Sue Clowes at the time.

Reflecting on a later meeting in New York City, George continued: “Madonna arrived with Sean Penn and pretended she didn’t see me.”

”Madonna is everything it says on the tin, but she adds new ingredients every day. I know for a fact she’s too full of herself to even mention me.

”She once said, ‘Boy George was mean to me in the 80s and he’s still mean’. To be fair, I haven’t really been given the opportunity.”

Boy George has reflected on several meetings with the Queen of Pop over the years. Photo / Getty Images

The 62-year-old Karma Chameleon hitmaker insisted he is still a fan of her work, though he isn’t so certain she shares his “sense of humour”.

He said: “Not knowing anything about her, I would assume she’d have issue with the word ‘some’...”

”I have a sense of humour. I don’t think Madonna does, despite some of the clothes she wears (LOL).”

George admitted he loves “all the drama” and “pop star behaviour”, hailing her brand as “genius”.

However, he wrote: “But outside of that, you know, it’s how you act. You know, because you want, as I say in the book, you want your artists to be weirdly beautiful and strange and all that, but you also want them to be kind of ordinary.”

Despite their apparent lasting feud, George thinks they could become pals one day.

He said: “Like Bette and Joan, we should have been friends. There’s still time.”