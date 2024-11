Asked about Rosehill Cottage, where Diaz’s character Amanda goes to stay and subsequently falls in love with Graham (Law), the actor was blunt.

“The cottage doesn’t exist,” Law admitted, leaving host Zoe Ball visibly shocked.

“The director [Nancy Meyers], she’s a bit of a perfectionist [so she] toured that whole area and didn’t quite find the chocolate box cottage she was looking for.

“So she just hired a field and drew it and had someone build it.”

The British actor added that even the inside of the cosy home was fake.

“So, we were shooting it in the winter here [England] and every time I’d go in that door, we cut and we shot the interiors in LA,” Law said, referencing the property’s front door.

“Just to burst the bubble. Sorry.”

The rustic cottage where Cameron Diaz stays in The Holiday isn't real, according to her co-star Jude Law.

“Oh no, no! Please stop,” host Kerry Godliman cut in. “That’s really upsetting”.

“We don’t want to hear any more,” Ball joked. “We can’t bear it!”

Based on fans’ reactions online, it was clear they felt the same.

“This is devastating. I just wanna scream,” one wrote on TikTok.

“Noooo, I can’t watch it the same way now,” said another.

“There are just some things that I don’t want or need to know!” another agreed.

“That’s my dream cottage! Jude Law just broke my heart! I didn’t think that was possible,” one said.