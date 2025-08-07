Advertisement
MasterChef Australia: NZ contestant Ben MacDonald talks about life after elimination

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Vaughan Mabee of Amisfield restaurant in Queenstown joins as a guest judge.

Varsha Anjali talks to Ben MacDonald about his experience on MasterChef Australia: Back to Win after his elimination on Thursday.

Ben MacDonald sounds as cool-headed off-screen as he appears on-screen.

“People often comment on that, and ... I do have quite a cool head, but I think I probably am

