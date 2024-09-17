Melanie Ceysson, 36, had married the MasterChef Australia star, 58, less than seven months earlier when she had to watch her “other half” be forcibly removed from their home by police, firefighters and a doctor in Provence in November.
As well as his TV career, which has also had him appear on Top Chef, Kitchen Chemistry and Heston’s Feasts, Blumenthal is the owner of restaurants that include three-Michelin-star The Fat Duck in Berkshire, England, and has penned numerous cookbooks.
“He was hardly eating. Not sleeping. Waking me up in the middle of the night,” she recalled.
“It was horrible, horrible — a proper tornado … I just wanted to run away, but this was my husband, the person I love, who was here in the middle of the storm. You exhaust yourself, watching everything you do, everything you say … He was non-stop and I was in merry hell thinking, ‘Has he lost his mind’?
“I’d done everything to try to help him — explained how worried I was, threatened a divorce if he didn’t see a doctor. It made no difference. He was talking non-stop about embracing death. What else could I do? Wait for him to kill himself?”
Blumenthal admitted he had been “so close to death” and his wife’s drastic actions had “saved [his] life.”
“The doctor said if I’d been sectioned two or three days later …” he said.
“My body was dying. I’d lost so much weight — 28 kilos. I was exercising three or four hours a day, hardly eating, not sleeping. You’re either manic and over the moon or manic and under the moon. My endocrine system had collapsed.”
The endocrine system is responsible for producing hormones that dictate the function of tissues and organs within the body.
Ceysson told the Mail she watched the distressing moment her husband was taken away via their security cameras from her father’s house nearby. Once he’d left the house, she said she turned to her father and said: “It’s done. Now we can breathe.”
Meanwhile, Blumenthal explained he was “talking 10 to the dozen” as authorities arrived.
He went on to recall they pinned him down, and he spotted “a really big syringe”.