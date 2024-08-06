“I was going through some personal issues back then,” Page told the Herald Sun. “I probably, in a way, helped create my own lonely environment by not dealing with the issues that I had.”

He was forced to withdraw from the group’s 2006 US tour after suffering repeated fainting spells, slurred speech, fatigue, and trembling. He was then diagnosed with a non-life-threatening form of dysautonomia, and that’s when he decided to step away from the beloved musical act for good.

“I think everybody kind of knew that there was stuff going on and let’s face it, most people have stuff going on in their life,” he said. “But it’s how you deal with that and how you cope with it that can be the trigger for becoming lonely.”

The star went on to add that he did not blame his bandmates, but rather himself for not having confidence to “bear his soul”.

Meanwhile, in the Wiggles documentary released last year, Page opened up about the shocking moment he almost died on stage.

At the time, he was given CPR that ended up saving his life.

Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest during a bushfire relief concert in Sydney in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Page, who is now in better health, shared how thankful he was for all the support at the time from across Australia, as well as the rest of the world.

“I think the only word I could use is impact,” he said when asked for a word to summarise the tragic event.

“To see however many people left me messages about that one event. This is quite emotional to think about. The whole cycle of The Wiggles and the relationship with our audience.”