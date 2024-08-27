The Michelin-starred chef has always been open about his love for cooking and science, but now he is opening up about another important aspect of his life: his mental health.

Sitting down with the BBC’s The One Show, Blumenthal recalled a period last November when he was experiencing a manic episode full of “extreme highs”, hallucinations and suicidal thoughts.

“I’d vomit ideas...I was so excited. Talking about making stuff. It was true mania,” he said.

Admitting he wanted to “love every single person,” he said a small action like moving a Post-it note would immediately change his emotions.

Comparing his mood swings to a child’s, he said: “Then bang — I’d get really angry at the world, I wouldn’t mince my words”.

Blumenthal said his emotions became so intense at one point, he was an “emotional danger to himself” and began having suicidal thoughts.

“These recurring highs to lows were getting stronger and stronger and more regular,” he said.

“I was on a massive high and had been for several days. I was having hallucinations, feelings of paranoia, and even suicidal thoughts.”

The chef went on to say his mental health put his wife Melanie Ceysson in a difficult situation and left her no choice but to seek professional help and have him sectioned in hospital.

He said for this to happen, he had to be sedated and recalled a policeman, five firemen and a doctor, along with their assistant, showing up at his door.

After receiving an injection, he said the next thing he remembered was waking up in a psychiatric hospital, where he stayed for 20 days.

During his stay, Blumenthal was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, something Mayo Clinic describes as “a mental health condition that causes extreme mood swings”.

Heston Blumenthal and his wife Melanie Ceysson at a London theatre event in June, 2024. Photo / Getty Images

The celebrity chef noted he has bipolar one, which means he has experienced at least one manic episode, and said he believes he may have had milder episodes, earlier in his career.

He also believes “a lot of my creativity is thanks to bipolar”.

Revealing why he is speaking out about his diagnosis, the star said, “I’m hoping that talking about it can change the way we see the condition and put it in the spotlight for all the right reasons”.

Bipolar is a lifelong condition but in most cases can be managed by a professionally advised treatment plan. Treatments can include the use of medication and psychotherapy.