Pamela Anderson was not involved in the new TV show about her sex tape scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson says she won't be tuning in to the new series about her and ex-husband Tommy Lee.

"She had no involvement whatsoever," a source close to her says, reports Us Weekly.

The actress who plays her in the show, Lily James, said in a previous interview that she had attempted to get in touch with Anderson before the series started filming.

"I was really hopeful that she would be involved. I wish it had been different," James said.

"My sole intention was to take care of the story and to play Pamela authentically."

The Hulu series Pam and Tommy stars Lily James as Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee, and covers what happens when the couple's sex tape leaks. The series is directed by Craig Gillespie, who is no stranger to films about infamous scandals - he also directed I, Tonya which starred Margot Robbie.

The series covering the sex tape scandal features a star-studded cast, including Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen.

Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Lee married less than a week after they first met in 1995.

The tape they made having sex during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online.

At the time, Anderson and Lee sued the distributor, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement.

The series premieres on February 2 and is available to stream on Disney+.