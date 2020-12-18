Watch: The best Kiwi news bloopers of 2020

A hilarious look at what's been an objectively terrible year in terms of news. Photo / Dan News

The much-awaited compilation of this year's best news bloopers, compiled by New Zealand newshound Dan News, is out - and includes some belters.

The 11-minute video provides a lighthearted look at the year in news - and shows that, even in a year marked by overwhelmingly bad news - there's always a laugh to be had.

The compilation includes clips from New Zealand and overseas news shows, and provides a summary of the news that marked the year, from the pandemic to the elections in the US and in New Zealand.

Morning shows are heavily represented in the compilation, with plenty of gaffes and cheeky innuendos drawing laughter.

New Zealand's most well-known news hosts and some of the most beloved (as well as less-loved) faces of Kiwi television all get a spot in the blooper reel.

Watch the 11-minute long video below:

Mike McRoberts, Hilary Barry, Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies, and Mike Richardson all get plenty of screen time in the video, authoring some of the most memorable lines of this year's news.

"I think it's fine to penetrate someone else's bubble," is one of Richardson's lines that made it onto the "best of" video.

"Whatever tickles your fanny," Gillies also memorably said at one point this year.

In a year marked by virtual interviews, as interviewers and interviewees spoke from home in isolation, there was no shortage of memorable television moments, including children interrupting news broadcasts to ask for biscuits and a whole lot of misunderstandings caused by poor audio connections.