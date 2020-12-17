Seven Sharp presenter Hilary Barry gives ZM host Megan Papas hilarious parenting advice

Hilary Barry has shared her essential parenting advice with ZM host Megan Papas.

In a video posted to her Facebook page, Barry gets honest about the realities of raising a baby boy.

"Hi Megan, it's Hilary Barry here, I'm so excited you're having a baby - but I do feel I need to give you some advice as the mother of a boy baby," she says.

Barry and her husband Mike have two sons.

Using a football as a prop, Barry demonstrates the tricky task of changing a nappy when you have a boy.

"So you've got your nappy on, very important that when you're changing a boy baby you've got the second nappy ready to go," Barry warns.

"Because you know what? When you unleash this nappy, you're going to get very wet."

Barry then demonstrates what you don't want to happen, and gets drenched with water.

What you don't want to happen when changing a nappy. Photo / Hilary Barry

It may be one of many words of parenting wisdom Barry shares. The Seven Sharp presenter will be filling in for The Hits host Laura McGoldrick on the station's 3pm Pick Up show when she heads on maternity leave early next year.



Papas announced she was pregnant in August in a moving speech on air, sharing that after struggling with fertility, she and husband Andrew were expecting their first child.

In October, she revealed she was having a boy, with the ZM host adding she felt strange announcing her baby's gender in 2020.

"It is pretty strange in 2020 because Andrew and I have discussed this at home, we've discussed it at work, we've all agreed it is pretty weird to kind of reveal your child's genitals, which is essentially what you're doing."

"Everyone asks 'what are you having?' and 'are you going to find out?'.

"But if you haven't cottoned on, the issue is assigning someone's gender based entirely on their genitals because it doesn't always match up.

"We are two cis-gendered parents, we are open and supportive, and we will accept and love our child whoever they choose to be, whoever they choose to love and whatever they choose to do in life.

"But yes, I will be announcing our child's genitals," Megan joked at the time of the announcement.