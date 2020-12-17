Zoom calls and online games: How Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas this year

Prince Harry will reportedly keep in touch with the royal family over Zoom this Christmas.

The Duke of Sussex will video call his family from his home in California over the festive season, as they can't all be together due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "The family is planning Zoom calls and games online because they can't all spend Christmas at Sandringham together like they normally do."

Instead, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a small Christmas celebration with their 19-month-old son Archie and the Duchess' mother, Doria.

The source said: "The couple will be spending Christmas at home in California quietly with Archie and Doria joining them. Meghan, who is an accomplished cook, will be preparing some of their favourite dishes with Harry and Doria pitching in."

The 36-year-old Duke relocated to the US with his wife earlier this year after they announced they would be taking a step back from royal duties.

The pandemic is said to have brought the royals closer together.

The source said: "The relationship has improved and Covid has brought everyone closer together.

Harry and Meghan are spending Christmas at home in California with Meghan's mum Doria Ragland. Photo / Getty Images

"Harry was very concerned for his brother and father when they both contracted the disease. While there have been disagreements, like there are in every family, the brotherly bond remains intact."

The Queen and Prince Philip will be breaking with tradition this year as they will be spending Christmas at Windsor Castle instead of their Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The 94-year-old monarch and her husband are set to enjoy a "quiet" celebration.

A statement from Buckingham Palace read: "Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."