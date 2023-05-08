A new video has fans questioning whether the true romance is right under their noses. Photo / AP

A new video has fans questioning whether the true romance is right under their noses. Photo / AP

Taylor Swift’s rumoured new romance with The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy has taken over the internet in recent days but now there is a bizarre new twist.

Healy attended Swift’s Nashville shows on both Friday and Saturday night and while a source told the Sun the two are “madly in love” and ready to make their romance public, a quick stint on stage has some fans theorising that the source may be incorrect and the true romance is right in front of our eyes.

In pictures and videos shared by fans, Healy was spotted in the crowd dancing along with the pop star’s opening act, Phoebe Bridgers, before he joined her on stage where a sweet moment took place between the pair.

In a video posted to Twitter, Bridgers appears to dance across the stage before touching Healy’s arm and giving him a quick kiss on the cheek. The video has since gone viral on Twitter and sparked the theory that Healy and Bridgers are actually the ones dating.

Phoebe Bridgers and Matty Healy kissed during her set at Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ second show in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/Isuw3nTYmq — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 7, 2023

One person replied to the tweet, “Wow then confirmed Tay ain’t dating him,” while another said, “Was it even confirmed Taylor was dating him or maybe he was always dating her friend.”

Elsewhere, some fans claim the kiss could be a sign of friendship. One said “It was on the cheek. I was there! They’re besties and we love all of them,” another added, “You can kiss your friends while also being in a relationship can we please be for real right now.”

Bridgers and Healy have been well-known friends and collaborators for years now with Bridgers working as a writer on The 1975′s album Notes On A Conditional Form in 2020. They have also performed together multiple times and spoke fondly about their friendship in an interview with Dazed magazine last year.

Matty Healy was spotted in the crowd at Taylor Swift's Nashville concert amid rumours of their romance. Photo / Twitter

Revealing how they first became friends, Healy said, “We appreciate that we’re both super busy and we’re not flaky – we’re just not good with our phones,”

Adding, “So we communicate kind of through memes and then we will call each other and have conversations about aspirations or stuff like that because me and Phoebe we always want to work together. In my 30s, I have made like a handful of close friends and Phoebe is one of them.”

This is not the first time Bridgers and Healy have sparked romance rumours. In a now deleted Instagram post, Bridgers shared a photo and Healy kissing which at the time caused confusion because her rumoured beau, comedian Bo Burnham, was also in the photo standing behind them with his hands on their shoulders imitating a priest blessing their smooch.

The now deleted Instagram post showed Matty Healy and Phoebe Bridgers sharing a kiss. Photo / Instagram

Bridgers has been connected to Burnham multiple times this year but the two are yet to confirm their romance leaving fans with the unanswered question, are Healy and Bridgers dating?

The theory comes after a source told the Sun Swift has found love with Healy mere weeks after the announcement of her split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

Claiming the two are ready to go public with their romance, the source said, “She and Matty are madly in love.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

The source continued to say while both artists are touring right now they haven’t had much of an opportunity to see each other but there has been “a lot of Face-Timing and texting” adding, “as two international megastars, they understand the pressures of one another’s jobs better than anyone, and are incredibly supportive of their respective careers”.